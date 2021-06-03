

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group Thursday reported profit of 1.762 billion pounds or 418.5 pence per share for the full year compared with 206.3 million pounds or 47.7 pence per share during the same period a year ago.



Earnings from continuing operations were 31.9 pence per share during the year compared with 35.2 pence per share last year.



Revenue for the year increased to 644.6 million pounds from 636.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Separately, Pennon Group has announced the acquisition of Bristol Water Group for an enterprise value of 814 million pounds, including assumed debt.



Pennon acquires Bristol Water from its indirect shareholders including infrastructure funds advised by iCON Infrastructure LLP, who owns 80% of the shares, and ITOCHU Corporation, owning 20%, for an equity value of 425 million pounds.



The company has declared a special dividend of 355 pence this year. It also proposed to buyback up to 0.4 billion pounds.



The Board has decided to increase the Group's dividend level by c.9%, an increase of 2 pence per share on a pre-consolidation basis, from 2021/22 on wards.



