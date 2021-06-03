DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.3106 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1395758 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 109052 EQS News ID: 1203958 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203958&application_name=news

