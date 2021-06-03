The massive Oneida Energy Storage project in Ontario will store surplus energy during off-peak periods and provide grid-balancing services to reduce renewables curtailment.From pv magazine USA The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has agreed to invest up to CAD 170 million ($141.26 million) in the 250 MW/1,000 MWh Oneida Energy Storage project in southwestern Ontario. Oneida Energy Storage LP, together with private-sector lenders, will finance the balance of the project's capital costs, which have been estimated at around CAD 500 million. Construction is expected to begin this fall. The bank and ...

