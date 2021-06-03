Australia's largest renewable energy zone is one step closer to fruition with the New South Wales Government calling for registrations of interest from developers of solar PV, wind and energy storage projects.From pv magazine Australia The New South Wales Government announced on Thursday the registrations of interest (ROI) process for the planned 8 GW New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) was open with proponents of new wind, solar and energy storage capacity urged to register their interest. Energy and Environment Minister Matt Kean said the State Government has committed $78.9 million to ...

