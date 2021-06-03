

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. The final reading is seen at 62.0 in May, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.55 against the yen, 1.4169 against the greenback, 0.8601 against the euro and 1.2752 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



