Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 3
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 June 2021 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,713.89p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,729.86p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.5% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.3%. There are currently 88,673,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 June 2021
