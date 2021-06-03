

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were a tad lower on Thursday after a final reading on the country's services sector for May matched the flash estimate released last month.



Earlier in the day, survey results from IHS Markit revealed that China's service sector growth moderated in May as activity and new order growth softened since April.



The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 55.1 in May from a four-month high of 56.3 in April.



Investors now await the all-important U.S. jobs report scheduled for release on Friday for further clues on the economic recovery and the interest rate outlook.



The benchmark DAX slipped 17 points, or 0.1 percent, to 15,585 after closing up 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



Euro zone bond yields clung near recent lows after further dovish commentary from ECB President Christine Lagarde.



