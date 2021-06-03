EWPG Holding AB Announces Name Change to "Eco Wave Power Global AB"

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EWPG Holding AB ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy developer in Sweden, announces today that the Company's name will change to "Eco Wave Power Global".

The name change was approved by the company's shareholders at the EGM held on the 31st of May 2021.

No actions are needed from the current shareholders in relation to the name change.

Although the legal name of the company will continue to be EWPG Holding AB, until the name change process has been fully completed, for marketing and branding purposes the company will now begin to refer to itself under the new corporate name.

Inna Braverman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce our new name- Eco Wave Power Global, as it clearly more appropriately reflects our brand".

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (EWPG Holding AB SE0012569663)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Global Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

