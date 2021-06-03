

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as the country's May final services PMI print came in line with the preliminary estimate.



Caution prevails as investors await U.S. jobless claims and May private payrolls data today, followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday for signs of an economic rebound amid rising inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was marginally lower at 6,516 after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Wine and spirits company Remy Cointreau was down 2.7 percent, giving up early gains.



After reporting a 27.5 percent jump in net profit for fiscal year 2020/21, the company said it is confident in its ability to continue to win market share in the exceptional spirits sector in 2021/22.



Construction materials group Saint-Gobain rallied 3.5 percent after saying it expects to reach record operating income in the first half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de