Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Dow Jones News
03.06.2021 | 11:31
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Mark Thomas on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Experience shows resilience of the model

Hardman & Co Research 
Real Estate Credit Investments plc (RECI) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins 
DirectorsTalk. Mark talks us through the key points from his piece entitled "Real Estate Credit Investments", explains 
what was meant by "What did the market miss in 2020?", recoveries and more on the 8% dividend. 
Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/554600846 
 
To read the transcript of this interview, click here 
Read our latest report on RECI here 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                       mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1204087 03-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

