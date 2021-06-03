Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.06.2021 | 12:17
67 Leser
DRAFTS OF RESOLUTIONS submitted by the shareholder of Joint stock company "Olainfarm" Limited liability company OLMAFARM

DRAFTSOF RESOLUTIONS
submitted by the shareholder of Joint stock company"Olainfarm"Limited liability company OLMAFARM
for JSC "Olainfarm" Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2021 at 11.00

1. Recall of the Council and election of the new Council.

Drafts of resolutions:

1.1. To recall the members of the Council of the joint stock company "Olainfarm".

1.2. To elect the Council of JSC "Olainfarm" consisting of the following members for the term of 5 years:

1) Juris Bundulis

2) Andrejs Leibovics

3) Vadims Telica

4) Peteris Rubenis

5) Sandis Petrovics

6) Irina Maligina

7) Ingus Balandins

1.3. To set the total monthly remuneration of the members of the Council in the amount of EUR 21 000,00.

2. Election of the new Audit committee.

Drafts of resolutions:

2.1. To elect JSC "Olainfarm" Audit Committee consisting of the following members for the term of two years:

1) Viesturs Gurtlavs

2) Sandis Petrovics

3) Arnis Gulbis

2.2. To set the total monthly remuneration of the Audit Committee members in the amount of EUR 11 500,00.

Attachments

  • Olainfarm_Audit Committee Member_CV_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/84416719-e9d4-4720-ad5e-e23663023b4a)
  • Olainfarm_Council_CV_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35d20cc5-e468-4ad0-8a70-1971d7fffe93)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
