Engie energized two facilities with capacities of 35 MW and 25 MW, respectively, in the central part of Senegal. The two plants will sell power to the local grid under a 25-year PPA at a price of XOF25/kWh ($0.046).French energy company Engie has commissioned two solar parks with a combined capacity of 60 MW in Senegal. The Kahone Solaire SA and Kael Solaire SA plants have capacities of 35 MW and 25 MW, respectively, and are located in the regions of Kaolack and Diourbel, in the central part of the country. Both projects were built under the Scaling Solar program led by the International Finance ...

