Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: 874341 ISIN: AT0000743059 
Xetra
03.06.21
12:53 Uhr
49,740 Euro
+0,060
+0,12 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
ATX
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 13:04
Integrated Oil, Gas And Chemical Company OMV Employs Innovative Tech For Managing Its Marine Supply Chain

LONDON, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global maritime supply chain innovator Voyager Portal (Voyager) announces OMV Supply & Trading UK (OMV S&T) as the latest client to implement the Voyager Portal Platform. OMV S&T is a subsidiary of OMV Group, one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies. Voyager will be at the centre of OMV S&T's strategy of using best-of-breed technology to bring digitalisation to its global supply chain, underlining OMV's position as an innovator. Voyager's workflow automation and visibility solution will bring material savings, as identified by OMV S&T.

Voyager provides the foundation layer for the physical trading lifecycle, allowing OMV's Supply & Trading department to capture valuable trade/voyage information whilst automating processes, enabling OMV's proactive decision-making, using real-time data, historical trends and analysis. Voyager provides a significant advance in voyage management and visibility, process automation, and data collaboration, all core to OMV's digital initiatives.

Voyager's benefits include:

  • Flexibility to rapidly adjust/expand business process Portal workflows in as little as 30 minutes.
  • Continuous improvement and best-in-class workflows, creating optimised digital replicas of manual processes, while streamlining and improving these.
  • Improved productivity: reduction in emails and elimination of siloed data in emails/ spreadsheets, saving hours of management time.
  • Enabling inspectors, agents, ship captains, ship owners, and others to collaborate on the Portal.

With the initial implementation completed in just 3 months, OMV S&T's goal is to use Voyager as a central resource for all voyage and cargo activity, with considerations to expand across the OMV Supply & Trading department, to trading, chartering, claims, finance, accounting and management.

Matthew Costello, Voyager Portal CEO, said: "It's great to see a further, really strong customer validation of our approach through OMV's adoption and understanding of our vision and Portal potential. They quickly recognised that maritime and trading operations touch the entire company and having one source of truth used seamlessly across the enterprise, while improving data capture and process visibility, is the future. The value added by having OMV as a partner, who are devoting considerable resources to configure and shape Voyager for oil trading activity, has exceeded all expectations. Voyager's differentiation is having a workflow which can be used enterprise-wide, creating effective operations. We believe in collaboration, so our platform is designed to complement industry software, e.g. ETRMs, to provide the best solution."

Contact: John Norris, 0207 250 4770, john@moonlightiq.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
