Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce its management team will participate at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place online June 3-4, 2021.

CBD of Denver CEO Marcel Gamma will deliver a corporate presentation at 2:55 p.m. ET on June 4, 2021.

Investors can request a one-on-one meeting with CBD of Denver using the networking feature within the virtual conference platform.

To watch CBD of Denver's presentation on June 4 at 2:55 p.m. ET, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/yellow-track/

Follow CBDD on Instagram: @CBDofDenver_Inc @Rockflowr @RockflowrRetail

CBD of Denver, Inc., Rockflowr GmbH and Swiss Industry Ventures AG are now also on LinkedIn.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD) a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer and distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and the US. CBDD is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through our brand Rockflowr and BlackPearlCBD we reach our consumers and have built up a strong customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective. We use a proprietary technique adding terpenes as the activation ingredient, resulting in a product that is the finest in the industry and only available at www.cbdofdenver.com.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Marcel Gamma

marcel@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86384