ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT MAY 2021

Strong sales growth during May; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 26%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 31% to SEK 104.3 (79.4) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 35% and amounted to SEK 4.5 (6.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 26% to SEK 108.8 (86.3) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - May 2021 increased by 32% to SEK 548.7 (416.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK 21-May 20-May Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 30.0 29.3 2% 152.7 157.3 -3% Central Europe 16.8 14.2 18% 87.8 62.6 40% East Europe 28.1 19.3 46% 135.6 99.5 36% South & West Europe 12.4 6.8 82% 57.4 24.1 138% The Baltics 5.9 4.7 26% 30.2 27.1 11% North America 4.6 3.2 44% 20.7 14.7 41% Asia-Pacific 6.5 1.9 242% 34.8 7.1 390% Zinzino 104.3 79.4 31% 519.2 392.4 32% Faun Pharma 4.5 6.9 -35% 29.5 24.1 22% Zinzino Group 108.8 86.3 26% 548.7 416.5 32%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 13:00 the 3rd of June 2021.

