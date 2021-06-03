

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Networking systems firm Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported that net income for the second quarter grew to $103.12 million or $0.66 per share from $91.66 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $97.61 million or $0.62 per share, compared to $117.43 million, or $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter decreased 6.7 percent to $833.93 million from $894.05 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $829.27 million for the quarter.



