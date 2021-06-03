Yamaha today has announced new Enterprise Sound Bar "ESB-1090". A successor model of Yamaha's Enterprise Sound Bar, ESB-1080, the ESB-1090 solves common challenges in sound output to create a rich, premium sound experience. Each unit consists of two subwoofers, two middle range speakers and two tweeters to deliver optimized sound for collaboration or video playback.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005019/en/

New Enterprise Sound Bar "ESB-1090" product image (Photo: Business Wire)

Optimized with three modes, users can opt between "Conference Mode" for remote conference purposes, "Hotel Mode" for lobby or room playback or "Education Mode" for classroom settings.

Its simple and slim design with abilities for both flat or wall-mounted install helps blend into your space naturally. Customers can connect to a TV, PC, or smartphone easily via HDMI, Bluetooth and optical cable.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation (TOKYO:7951) has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, gained from our devotion to sound and music, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world. With 15 years of history in the Japan market, Yamaha's dedicated unified communications department focuses on solutions that enhance communication and help organizations reach their business goals.

www.yamaha.com

Product and company names and logos that appear in this news release are trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005019/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Yamaha Corporation

Kei Sato

Media Relations Group

Corporate Communications Division

Contact Form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

Tel: +81 3 5488 6605 (Japanese correspondence only)

Web: www.yamaha.com

For customers general public

Yamaha Corporation

Takeshi Senoo

Marketing Group Marketing Sales Department

Information Communication Division

Email: takeshi.seno@music.yamaha.com