Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 14:04
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unchained Labs adds industry vets to get big fast!

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life science tools company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced the additions of Tom O'Lenic as Chief Commercial Officer and Don Phelps as VP Finance.

Unchained Labs Logo

Tom has been building successful life science tools companies since the 1990's. He built and led sales teams at Molecular Devices before becoming General Manager of the entire business after it was acquired. He then led the sequencing unit and commercial operations for IntegenX. From there he became the Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Cell Diagnostics and again became the General Manager of the business after it was acquired.

Don was Director of Finance for ProteinSimple before it was acquired. He stayed with the business after acquisition and helped scale the finance and accounting team of the division to support over $200M in revenue. He then led the Finance and Operations team at Intabio from initial scale up through the sale of the business.

"We are completely focused on getting big fast, and we need people in our tribe who know how to do that," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained. "Tom and Don are those people. I have known them both for over a decade and I am thrilled to have them join the Unchained tribe for the next phase of our journey. I know they will help us scale and navigate the challenges of the hyper growth to come."

Tom and Don said in unison, "We are totally stoked to join the Unchained tribe!"

About Unchained Labs
Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
VP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
Taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9800

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.