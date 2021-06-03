Unchained Labs adds industry vets to get big fast!

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life science tools company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tools for the job, today announced the additions of Tom O'Lenic as Chief Commercial Officer and Don Phelps as VP Finance.

Tom has been building successful life science tools companies since the 1990's. He built and led sales teams at Molecular Devices before becoming General Manager of the entire business after it was acquired. He then led the sequencing unit and commercial operations for IntegenX. From there he became the Chief Commercial Officer of Advanced Cell Diagnostics and again became the General Manager of the business after it was acquired.

Don was Director of Finance for ProteinSimple before it was acquired. He stayed with the business after acquisition and helped scale the finance and accounting team of the division to support over $200M in revenue. He then led the Finance and Operations team at Intabio from initial scale up through the sale of the business.

"We are completely focused on getting big fast, and we need people in our tribe who know how to do that," said Tim Harkness, Founder and CEO of Unchained. "Tom and Don are those people. I have known them both for over a decade and I am thrilled to have them join the Unchained tribe for the next phase of our journey. I know they will help us scale and navigate the challenges of the hyper growth to come."

Tom and Don said in unison, "We are totally stoked to join the Unchained tribe!"

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com .

