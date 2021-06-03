NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 2 June 2021 were:

196.61p Capital only

196.61p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 which are held in treasury.