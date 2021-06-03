Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 14:28
Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 3

MENHADEN PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 3 June 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 3 June 2021, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Total
Votes Cast		Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1.Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.36,671,173100.0-0.036,671,173-
2.Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
3.Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director.26,667,87072.710,000,00027.336,667,8703,303
4.Re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
5.Re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
6.Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
7.Appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
Special Business
# - Special Resolution
8.Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.36,667,870100.0-0.036,667,8703,303
9.#Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.36,641,73399.926,1370.136,667,8703,303
10.#Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting.36,671,173100.0-0.036,671,173-
11.#Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.36,671,173100.0-0.036,671,173-

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The large vote against resolution 3 was cast by a single shareholder with whom the Board will endeavour to engage.

These voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

3 June 2021

For further information please contact:

Paul GriggsFrostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary020 3709 8733
© 2021 PR Newswire
