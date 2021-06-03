Menhaden Plc - Result of AGM

MENHADEN PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Thursday, 3 June 2021

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, 3 June 2021, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. 36,671,173 100.0 - 0.0 36,671,173 - 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 3. Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director. 26,667,870 72.7 10,000,000 27.3 36,667,870 3,303 4. Re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 5. Re-elect Emma Howard Boyd as a Director. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 6. Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 7. Appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 Special Business

# - Special Resolution 8. Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 36,667,870 100.0 - 0.0 36,667,870 3,303 9.# Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 36,641,733 99.9 26,137 0.1 36,667,870 3,303 10.# Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 36,671,173 100.0 - 0.0 36,671,173 - 11.# Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 36,671,173 100.0 - 0.0 36,671,173 -

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

The large vote against resolution 3 was cast by a single shareholder with whom the Board will endeavour to engage.

These voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

3 June 2021

