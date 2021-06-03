Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 2 June 2021 was 357.90p (ex income) 359.17p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

03 June 2021