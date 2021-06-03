Indices to underlie perpetual futures

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) and CryptoCompare announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10) and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25) to FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, for the launch of two new perpetual futures products.

"Perpetual futures are a brand new use case for our indices. We are happy to announce this partnership with FTX, which makes our two broader digital assets benchmarks available to investors in this framework," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MVIS.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index are modified market cap-weighted indices that track the performance of the 10 and 25 largest and most liquid digital assets. To ensure investability, MVIS CryptoCompare indices undergo rigorous liquidity screenings.

"We're really excited to launch products on FTX with MVIS indices. This is one small step towards bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance; hopefully there will be many more to come," said Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO at FTX.

"VanEck's MVIS is excited to support innovative companies and products on the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. MVIS leadership in indexing and FTX's leadership in perpetual swaps makes for a compelling product and partnership benefitting the end user," said Gabor Gurbacs Director of Digital Asset Strategy at VanEck/MVIS.

"We are delighted that MVDA10 and MVDA25, powered by CryptoCompare's premium market data, will support FTX's newest perpetual futures products. This exciting partnership offers an innovative application for our trusted suite of MVIS CryptoCompare indices, and provides investors with new vehicles to gain exposure to digital assets," said Charles Hayter, CEO of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10) and MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25) are calculated in US Dollars as a price index and are reviewed monthly. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components.

For more detailed information about the index, including methodology details and data, please visit the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index (ticker: MVDA10)

Number of Components: 10

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index (ticker: MVDA25)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 12/31/2014

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions http://www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 32.33 billion in assets under management (as of 03 June 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About FTX https://about.ftx.com

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. FTX strives to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

