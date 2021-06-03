WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 June 2021 was 3596.77p (ex income) 3614.44p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



03 June 2021