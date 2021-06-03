Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 16:05
First North Denmark: CORRECTION: MapsPeople A/S - admission to trading of new shares

Correction: This announcement replaces previously disclosed announcement



New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 7 June 2021. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise 



ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 54,475,800 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             325,800 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  54,801,600 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 2      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,02     
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          224523      
--------------------------------------------------





________________________________________________________________________________
______________________ 

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000961
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
