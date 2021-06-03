Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
WKN: A2P1JT ISIN: SE0006758231 Ticker-Symbol: 6QM 
Frankfurt
17.05.21
09:16 Uhr
0,352 Euro
-0,009
-2,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cline Scientific AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (271/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Cline Scientific AB, company registration
number 556867-8238, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Cline Scientific AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be June 14, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:               CLINEB         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 14,730,404       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0006758231      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             226724         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556867-8238       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 766 771 784.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
