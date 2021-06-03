Heightening Popularity of Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Accelerate the Growth Cycle of the Surgical Drapes Market, Says TMR

- A rise in the number of surgical procedures and the increasing awareness about the spread of varied infections will drive the surgical drapes market toward growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030

- The surgical drapes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4 percent across the assessment period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incidences of hospital-acquired infections are rising considerably over the years. A strong emphasis on practicing the best safety standards is being looked upon across various healthcare facilities. Surgical drapes are one of the vital aspects of observing the best safety standards. Hence, based on all these aspects, the surgical drapes market will acquire a positive growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2020-2030.

Surgical drapes are fabric-like materials or sterile fabrics that are utilized for isolating the surgical site from the rest of the body. These drapes are also beneficial in preventing other types of contamination. The advantages etched to the use of surgical drapes will bring immense growth prospects for the surgical drapes market during the tenure of 2020-2030.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Drapes Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts have conducted extensive research on all the growth aspects related to the surgical drapes market. The TMR analysts predict the surgical drapes market to expand at a CAGR of 4 percent during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global surgical drapes market was valued at US$ 3.1 bn in 2019 and is extrapolated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 bn by 2030, the end year of the assessment period.

The government bodies of numerous countries are in the process of ramping up the healthcare infrastructure. The importance of having a better healthcare infrastructure has been understood during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Building a robust healthcare infrastructure will indirectly impact the growth of the surgical drapes market in a positive way. Furthermore, the rising use of surgical drapes to conduct numerous surgeries will bring exponential growth.

Request Brochure of Surgical Drapes Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Key Findings of the Report

Disposable Surgical Drapes to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Surgical Drapes Market

The growing use of disposable surgical drapes due to the 'convenience quotient' will bring exponential growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has further increased the use of disposable surgical drapes to a substantial extent. These aspects will have a positive impact on the growth of the surgical drapes market.

Purchase the Surgical Drapes Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Rise in Cosmetic Surgical Procedures to Accelerate Growth Opportunities

The increasing popularity of cosmetic surgical procedures will decide the growth trajectory of the surgical drapes market. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) carried out a study and found that nearly 18 mn people underwent surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S in 2018. These statistics highlight the rising trend of cosmetic surgical procedures among a large chunk of the populace. Hence, all these aspects will boost the growth of the surgical drapes market.

Robotic Surgical Drapes to Turn the Tables of Growth across the Surgical Drapes Market

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector have a direct or indirect impact on the growth of the surgical drapes market. An increase in minimally invasive computer-assisted surgeries is escalating the demand for robotic surgical drapes substantially. The growing popularity of such surgeries among numerous regions will bring immense growth for the surgical drapes market.

Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/custom-research.php

Surgical Drapes Market: Crucial Growth-Generating Factors

Revamping of the healthcare infrastructure is being practiced across numerous regions, which will have a major impact on the growth of the surgical drapes market.

Customized drapes for robot-assisted surgeries will also have a prime role in increasing the growth rate of the surgical drapes market.

COVID-19 has increased the demand for surgical drapes exponentially, eventually accelerating the growth prospects.

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Surgical Drapes Market: Well-Established Players

Some prominent players in the surgical drapes market are as follows:

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Priontex

Cardinal Health

OneMed

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medica Europe BV

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Surgical Kits Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-kits-market.html

Surgical Equipment Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/surgical-equipment-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/surgical-drapes-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg