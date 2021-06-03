Folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN NO0010360266, Wertpapier-Name: BOUVET ASA NK 0,1 , wurden von Amts wegen aufgehoben:
Datum Zeit Volumen Preis
03.06.2021 08:33:12 10 63,3
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:05
|XFRA AUFHEBUNG VON AMTS WEGEN IN NO0010360266
|Folgende Geschaefte in der ISIN NO0010360266, Wertpapier-Name: BOUVET ASA NK 0,1 , wurden von Amts wegen aufgehoben:Datum Zeit Volumen Preis 03.06.2021 08:33:12 10 63,3
|14:53
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Resumed trading in Bouvet ASA (111/21)
|The Exchange has decided to resume the trading in shares of Bouvet ASA(BOUVo,
ISIN Code NO0010360266, order book ID 088814) as the shares has been resumed on
Oslo Stock Exchange.
For further information...
|14:52
|Bouvet ASA: Oslo Børs - Trading Suspension Ends
|13:52
|Bouvet ASA: BOUVET
|10:22
|Bouvet ASA: Bouvet is investigating technical issues in connection with the share split
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BOUVET ASA
|63,30
|0,00 %