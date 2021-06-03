Anzeige
WKN: A0RA61 ISIN: ZAE000125316 
Stuttgart
03.06.21
10:30 Uhr
0,426 Euro
-0,010
-2,29 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
03.06.2021
82 Leser
MiX Telematics invests in the future of science and technology with donation

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, recently made a noteworthy donation to TRAC South Africa in support of the advancement of ICT within the Western Cape Province. TRAC is a national programme of the Stellenbosch University that aims to eradicate poverty through offering support to learners in applied mathematics, science and technology education.

This donation to TRAC included awarding top-performing students within the programme with laptops to further aid their studies within ICT.

All beneficiaries are from underprivileged backgrounds, so a new laptop is an important and meaningful aid that will help them successfully complete their studies and thereby positively impact the industry as a whole by paving the way for talented individuals.

"MiX Telematics is proud to continue its commitment towards helping TRAC recipients that have performed well in their studies. This donation further exemplifies our ongoing pledge to further the knowledge base within the ICT sector through donations such as this one," says Catherine Lewis, Executive Vice President Technology, MiX Telematics.

Learn more about TRAC SAhere.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 750,000 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information, contact:

Melanie Esterhuizen,
Brand and Communications Manager (International),
Melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
