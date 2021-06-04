

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April numbers for household spending, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Spending is expected to fall 2.2 percent on month and gain 9.3 percent on year after climbing 7.2 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year in March.



Australia will provide April numbers for home loans and investment lending. In March, loans were up 3.3 percent on month and investment lending jumped 12.7 percent.



Singapore will see April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 3.0 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide final Q1 numbers for gross domestic product; the previous reading showed an expansion of 5.09 percent on year.



Thailand will release May data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.85 percent on year for overall inflation and 0.45 percent on year for core CPI.



The Philippines will see Q2 numbers for unemployment and May data for inflation. In the three months prior, the jobless rate was 8.7 percent. In April, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 4.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.3 percent.



