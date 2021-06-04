The Classroom Door (TCD) Launches Global Educational Platform Bringing Together Expert Tutors, Advisors And Proprietary College Counseling Content

Woman-owned virtual tutoring and college counseling marketplace to bring equity and access to all students

MIAMI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Classroom Door (TCD) , a comprehensive global educational platform and tutoring marketplace that provides access to world-class tutors, certified teachers and advisors as well as proprietary college counseling content is set to launch today. Founded by Nikki Geula, a pioneer in the college consulting and tutoring industry, The Classroom Door's (TCD) mission is to democratize the elite tutoring and college application process, and make expertise available to all regardless of economic status. Leveraging an elite group of over 1,500 vetted, world class tutors from leading universities including Harvard, Yale, MIT, Stanford, Princeton, andOxford, TCD offers expert tutoring and college advising to students starting at $15 an hour.

TCD was established to fill a void for affordable, quality tutoring, transparent college counseling, and customized educational consulting. Geula spent over 25 years operating and building Arete Educational Consulting into one of the world's premier college advising and tutoring companies. Over the past two decades, she has worked with the children of Fortune 500 CEOs, renowned entrepreneurs, and celebrities, helping them not only get into their top choices, but making sure they thrived once there. Geula's students consistently gain entry into top institutions including Harvard, Yale, Brown, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, MIT, Williams, Cambridge, andOxford.

"The pandemic-caused disruption in education is devastating, and I am committed to mitigating the academic impact on students of all ages and all socio-economic groups," Geula says. "I established TCD to fill a void for affordable, quality tutoring, transparent college counseling, and customized content and educational consulting. My commitment is to make expertise, typically reserved for just privileged students, available to all." For every 100 hours of tutoring booked, TCD's scholarship program will provide an hour free to an underserved student.

TCD, an entirely woman-owned company, benefits from both Geula's leadership, and that of her director of educational content, Dan Scolnic, a Hubble and KICP Fellow at The Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics at The University of Chicago and a professor of astrophysics at Duke University.

COLLEGE COUNSELING GUIDE

In an era when there is a need for greater transparency in the college counseling process, Geula and her team have developed 30 proprietary subscription lessons focused entirely on the college application process.

TCD's self-guided lessons cover all aspects of the college admissions process, including how to write the perfect essay, applying for financial aid, building a college list, and determining which standardized tests students should take. TCD offers insider tips on what college admissions teams are looking for, and specific insights about getting into Ivy League schools, HBCUs, and women's colleges.

Typically, college counseling packages with top advisors can cost upwards of tens of thousands of dollars. TCD offers a $29.99monthly subscription or $189.00annually.

In addition to one-on-one tutoring and academic advising, The Classroom Door will offer a machine learning program called: 10,000 Questions designed by Scolnic, to help students fill gaps in their math/STEM education. TCD plans to launch virtual group classes as well as a Global Lecture Hall Series where thought leaders will live stream lectures on cutting edge topics.

One-on-one tutoring and group classes range from kindergarten enrichment to standardized test prep (SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, MCAT, etc.), ESL and other language learning, STEM, and academic subject tutoring from pre-K through graduate school. For more information, to book a tutor/advisor/certified teacher, or to sign up for college counseling lessons visit The Classroom Door (TCD) | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

