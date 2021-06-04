

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 13.0 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 310,043 yen.



That blew away forecasts for an increase of 9.3 percent following the 6.2 percent gain in March.



On a monthly basis, household spending rose 0.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 2.2 percent following the 7.2 percent jump in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 543,063 yen, up 2.8 percent on year.



