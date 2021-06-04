4basebio UK Societas - Notice of AGM and Posting of Accounts

4basebio UK Societas

(the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements

4basebio UK Societas (AIM: 4BB), the specialist life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of gene therapies and vaccines, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 December 2020, and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") with accompanying Form of Proxy has been posted to shareholders today.

These documents are also available, in electronic form, for download on the Company's website: https://www.4basebio.com/investors/.

The Company's AGM will be held at 09:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 at the Company's offices at 25 Norman Way, Over, CB24 5QE. This will be followed by a presentation from the Company through the Investor Meet Company platform on 1 July 2021 at 10am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/4basebio-uk-societas/register-investor

The Company continues to monitor developments relating to the outbreak of COVID-19, including the related public health guidance and legislation issued by the UK Government as well as the "roadmap out of lockdown" published on 22 February 2021. At present, it is expected that it will be possible to hold a physical AGM and to welcome the maximum number of shareholders we are able within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines that will apply at the time.

However, given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, we want to ensure that we are able to adapt these arrangements efficiently to respond to changes in circumstances. On this basis, should the situation change such that we consider that it is no longer possible for shareholders to attend the meeting, we will adopt contingency plans and notify shareholders of the change via an RNS announcement as early as is possible before the date of the meeting. Such contingency plans are likely to result in the holding of a virtual or hybrid meeting. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at https://www.4basebio.com/investors/. Should we have to change the arrangements in this way, it is likely that we will not be in a position to accommodate shareholders beyond the minimum required to hold a quorate meeting which will be achieved through the attendance of employee shareholders.

Shareholders intending to attend the AGM, should this be possible, are asked to register their intention as soon as practicable (and the Company strongly encourages them to advise the Company at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting) by emailing the Company Secretary at david.roth@4basebio.com. Any such communication shall not provide a guarantee that admittance to the AGM will be permitted where to do so would be in breach of rules governing public gatherings and/or the need to protect the health and safety of those already in the meeting.

Given the uncertainty around whether shareholders will be able to attend the AGM because of tighter restrictions due to a change in the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage all shareholders to complete and return the accompanying Form of Proxy appointing the Chair of the meeting as their proxy (or appoint the Chair as their proxy through CREST). This will ensure that your vote will be counted if ultimately you (or any other proxy you might otherwise appoint) are not able to attend the meeting.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and gene delivery solutions.

The Company divested from 4basebio AG ("4bb AG"), a German company listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following the disposal by 4bb AG (then named Expedeon AG) of its proteomics and immunology business to AIM-quoted Abcam plc in January 2020 for €120million. Following the disposal, 4bb AG retained its genomics business which owned and licensed certain intellectual property including its proprietary, patent-protected technology, TruePrime. This is the foundation for building the Company's synthetic DNA manufacturing business which 4bb AG transferred to the Company along with funding to continue the Company's development and investment.