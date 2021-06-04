The "Gismo Power" solar carport is entirely mobile, can be connected to the grid, and can be folded for storage.From pv magazine USA A New College of Florida student, Antonia "Toni" Ginsberg-Klemmt, has won a $10,000 OZY Genius Award for what she calls "Gismo Power," a mobile solar carport with an integrated electric vehicle charger. Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt's Gismo Power in action Ginsberg-Klemmt's Gismo Power apparatus is a foldable solar carport that's entirely mobile and can be folded for storage in a garage. In operation, the appliance can fit up to 24 solar modules on its frames, which ...

