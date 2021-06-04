Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as "Partnership Shares") in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as "Matching Shares").

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 03 June 2021 at a price of £18.6994 per share to the following PDMR:

PDMR Partnership Shares Matching Shares Total SIP Interest Dan Talisman 96 96 600

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1. Details of PDMR a) Name Dan Talisman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Gamesys Group plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each b) Identification code GB00BZ14BX56 c) Nature of the transaction i. Purchase of Partnership Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ii. Award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £18.6994 Volume 192 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Aggregated price N/A - single transaction f) Date of the transaction 03 June 2021 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0)20 7251 3801

GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

