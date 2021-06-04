

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) agreed to buy ams OSRAM's North American Digital Systems business. They have agreed not to disclose financial details or other terms of the transaction, the companies said in a statement on Friday.



The ams OSRAM North American Digital Systems business develops and manufactures lighting components including LED drivers, LED light engines, electronic ballasts, and certain connected components. The Digital Systems business currently have about 1100 employees.



Acuity Brands will take over the Digital Systems business in the USA, Canada and Mexico, including the production facility in Monterrey, Mexico.



Acuity expects the transaction to close during the summer of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de