

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - The U.K's Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said that it is investigating the proposed acquisition of Emerald Kalama Chemical LLC by specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK).



The U.K. Competition watchdog said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that the transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



The CMA has set a deadline of 30 July 2021 for its phase 1 decision.



In February, Lanxess said it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 percent shares in Emerald Kalama Chemical. The enterprise value of Emerald Kalama Chemical amounted to $1.075 billion.



