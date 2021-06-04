Winners of the Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B Are Revealed

LONDON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiston Media has unveiled the winners of this year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B, with leading businesses across the industry named top of their sectors.

Now in their second year, The Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B are a celebration of forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions. The awards champion the best performing providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading ecosystem. There were 21 categories in this year's awards, with winners voted on by their peers.

"What sets these awards apart is that the independent nomination and public voting processes mean that all Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B winners have one thing in common, they were chosen by real forex trading businesses and customers from around the world," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "Winning a Global Forex Award 2021 - B2B is a benchmark of success that will not only impress potential new customers, but will also boost existing client comfort and loyalty."

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout April 2021 with over 9000 votes cast from over 3400 unique voters. This year's category winners are as follows:

Best All-Round Liquidity Provider - Finalto

Best Bridge Provider - Gold-I

Best Client Experience Broker - TopFX

Best CRM Provider - Finalto

Best Crypto CFD Liquidity Provider - B2Broker

Best Electronic Money Institution - BREINROCK

Best Fintech & Solutions - PLUGIT

Best Hosting & Connectivity Provider - PrimeXM

Best Institutional Forex Broker - ATFX Connect

Best Mobile Trading App - RoboForex

Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5

Best Payment Solutions Provider - B2BinPay

Best Prime Trading Broker - IS Prime

Best Public Relations Company - Wigwam PR

Best RegTech Reporting Solution - Muinmos

Best Retail Forex Broker - XM

Best Risk Management System - Centroid Solutions

Best Stocks Broker - RoboMarkets

Best Technology Provider - Match-Trade Technologies

Best Trade Execution - CMC Markets Connect

Best White Label Provider - Exclusive Capital

This year's Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B were sponsored by: ATFX Connect, B2Broker, Centroid Solutions, Exclusive Capital, PLUGIT and RoboMarkets.

"We'd like to congratulate all of this year's winners who have been chosen by real investors, traders and business customers from around the globe. They have proved that their hard work in the industry has truly paid off," adds Mike.



Founded in 2018 to celebrate creativity, innovation, effectiveness and customer service in the retail and B2B financial industry, today Holiston Media hosts five international awards.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com