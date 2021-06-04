Marcus Wallenberg appointed deputy Chairperson of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB today announces that the board of directors has appointed Marcus Wallenberg as deputy Chairperson. Following the EQT AB Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 2 June 2021, the board of directors of EQT AB comprises Conni Jonsson (Chairperson), Marcus Wallenberg (deputy Chairperson), Margo Cook, Edith Cooper, Johan Forssell, Nicola Kimm, Diony Lebot and Gordon Orr.

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT AB board of directors, comments, "I am very pleased that the board of directors of EQT AB has appointed Marcus Wallenberg to be deputy Chairperson. Marcus will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from multiple industries and sectors which will no doubt be of great benefit, both to me and the entire board of directors. With Marcus as deputy Chairperson, EQT AB will have robust and sustainable board leadership suitable for a global, fast growing and constantly evolving organization."

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. Including Exeter, EQT today has more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 24 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and has more than 975 employees.

