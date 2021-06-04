DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1000.1163 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 700000 CODE: JAPB LN ISIN: LU2099287448 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 109368 EQS News ID: 1204393 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 04, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)