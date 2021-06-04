DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.0221 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13916274 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 109322 EQS News ID: 1204347 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204347&application_name=news

