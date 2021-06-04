DJ Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.808 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7153203 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766

