Optomed launches disposable eye cup for its handheld cameras

HELSINKI, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed introduces Optomed E-Safe, a disposable eye cup, to be used with its handheld cameras. The eye cup is the part of the handheld camera, that is in contact with the patient when imaging the fundus. Previously Optomed cameras have used only reusable eye cups, which are disinfected after each use. The coronavirus pandemic has further increased the demand for disposable medical products and Optomed has responded to this customer need by designing a disposable eye cup to speed up the imaging process and raise the level of hygiene.

Ms. Niina Huikuri, Vice President Marketing comments: "The demand for disposable eye cups has existed before, but the pandemic really escalated the amount of customer requests. I am very proud that we were able to bring the E-Safe to the market so fast and meet the needs of our customers globally. Especially our US customers have really been waiting for this product launch."

Optomed Plc

Additional information

Niina Huikuri, Vice President Marketing, Optomed Plc, niina.huikuri@optomed.com +358 40 535 0998

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com