DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 03/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 84.7966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5567953 CODE: IMWRD =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD Sequence No.: 109401 EQS News ID: 1204443 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204443&application_name=news

