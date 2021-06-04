Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140M9 ISIN: US55315J1025 Ticker-Symbol: NNIC 
Tradegate
04.06.21
13:08 Uhr
29,700 Euro
-0,150
-0,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,70029,85013:36
29,70029,85013:36
Dow Jones News
04.06.2021 | 11:04
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Nornickel has resumed ore mining at Taimyrsky mine

DJ NORNICKEL HAS RESUMED ORE MINING AT TAIMYRSKY MINE 

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) 
NORNICKEL HAS RESUMED ORE MINING AT TAIMYRSKY MINE 
04-Jun-2021 / 11:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" 
or the "Company") 
 
NORNICKEL HAS RESUMED ORE MINING AT TAIMYRSKY MINE 
Moscow, June 4, 2021 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer 
of platinum and copper, announces that on June 1 the company began to gradually restart ore mining at the Taimyrsky 
underground mine and plans to advance mine's operations to full capacity in the near future. 
Currently, the mine has reached a daily mined volume of 5 kt, which is about 40% of the design capacity. 
"Water from the horizons of the Taimyrsky mine has been pumped out. Today, our main goal is to reinforce the 
underground workings to ensure the safety of our employees. We will be gradually scaling up mining as we take these 
measures. The mine is expected to reach its design capacity of 12,1 kt per day by the end of June 2021," said Nikolay 
Utkin, Senior Vice President of Norilsk Nickel and Head of the Norilsk Division. 
As previously announced, the final stage of recovery operations at the Taimyrsky mine (4.3 mtpa of ore) is expected to 
be fully completed by the end of June. 
 
This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. 
Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations 
 
ABOUT THE COMPANY 
MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and 
high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, 
iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. 
The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and 
Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. 
MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over 
the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. 
Media Relations:   Investor Relations: 
Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00  Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 
Email: pr@nornik.ru   Email: ir@nornik.ru 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US55315J1025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     MNOD 
LEI Code:   253400JPTEEW143W3E47 
Sequence No.: 109447 
EQS News ID:  1204494 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204494&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

NORILSK NICKEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.