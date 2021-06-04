Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C9E3 ISIN: US87612G1013 Ticker-Symbol: TAR 
Tradegate
03.06.21
18:29 Uhr
33,960 Euro
+0,720
+2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,33036,82012:24
36,37036,85012:24
PR Newswire
04.06.2021 | 00:03
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Targa Resources & Envestnet Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 9:

  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners are acquiring CoreLogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
  • Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will replace TCF Financial Corp. (NASD:TCF). S&P 500 constituent Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASD:HBAN) is acquiring TCF Financial in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 9, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Targa Resources

TRGP

Energy



Addition

Envestnet

ENV

Information Technology



Deletion

CoreLogic

CLGX

Industrials



Deletion

TCF Financial

TCF

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

TARGA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.