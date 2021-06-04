

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales grew in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 10.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 2.1 percent decrease in March.



Sales of food products rose 3.3 percent annually in April. Sales of non-food products increased 21.3 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 19.2 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.7 percent of all retail sales yearly in April, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 9.9 percent annually in April, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



