

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales accelerated in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



Retail sales increased 11.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 0.3 percent rise in March.



Sales of culture and recreation goods increased 86.6 percent yearly in April. Sales of information, communication, technology, and other household equipment grew by 14.7 percent and 35.6 percent, respectively.



Sales of other goods in specialized stores grew 25.1 percent and those of stores, stalls and market rose by 15.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 3.0 percent in April.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate was 7.1 percent in the first quarter.



