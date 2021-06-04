AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, June 4
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
("AECI")
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2021:
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|5,2%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 4 718 465,75
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|5,4%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 7 077 698,63
|Interest period:
|11 March 2021 to 10 June 2021
|Payment date:
|11 June 2021
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
Woodmead, Sandton
4 June 2021
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
