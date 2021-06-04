AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

("AECI")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 11 June 2021:

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 5,2% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 718 465,75 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 5,4% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 077 698,63 Interest period: 11 March 2021 to 10 June 2021 Payment date: 11 June 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

4 June 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)