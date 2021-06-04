LONGi launches N-type TOPCon bifacial modules Hi-MO N at SNEC 2021

XI'AN, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th International Photovoltaic Electricity Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC 2021) opened on June 3rd in Shanghai, China. In this premier industry exhibition, LONGi unveiled its Hi-MO N - the first bifacial module with N-type TOPCon cells - and once again leads the PV industry with high-efficiency technology.

Hi-MO N maintains the optimal 182mm cell and 72c module size and adopts LONGi's proprietary HPC technique based on N-type TOPCon (High Performance Cell with Hybrid Passivated Contact). The conversion efficiency is up to 22.3% and power reaches 570W in mass production. Designed to deliver ultra-high value and lower LCOE to utility-scale PV power plants, Hi-MO N is expected to be the flagship product leading an industrial breakthrough in module efficiency and energy yield.

From its commitment to monocrystalline silicon technology to broad applications of monocrystalline silicon-based PERC technology spanning P-type bifacial technology to M6 and M10 wafer standards, each of LONGi's breakthroughs is based on the maximization of industry value and reduction of LCOE. LONGi's technologies have accelerated the PV industry. Hi-MO N, the newly unveiled TOPCon module is the latest masterpiece of LONGi's continuous innovation that offers unprecedented improved performance.

With LONGi HPC technique based N-type TOPCon, Hi-MO N can achieve higher bifacial gain, better temperature coefficient and low irradiance performance, lower working temperature, better LID and PID performance. Energy yield is 2-3% higher than that of mainstream P-type bifacial modules.

In tandem with "Zero" cell damage and LONGi's proprietary smart soldering technology, Hi MO N is PID-free under irradiance. The initial year degradation is under 1% and linear degradation is under 0.4% (Degradation of similar mainstream products is around 2% in its initial year, and linear degradation is approximately 0.45% per year). Calculated on a 30-year lifecycle, the conversion efficiency of Hi-MO N modules will be 2.45% higher than that of other mainstream products in the market.

In addition to high energy yield and low light induced degradation, Hi-MO N also shows its value in reducing BOS costs with its higher module efficiency. The 182mm-size module can minimize costs associated with racking, cable, inverter and labor. Its high conversion efficiency of 22.3% can enhance installed capacity by over 3.5% in areas of limited space and reduce BOS costs as well as costs of AC equipment and operations and maintenance throughout the life cycle of the power plants.

The energy yield and system cost savings during Hi-MO N lifecycle deliver higher values for customers, when compared to mainstream P-type bifacial modules in the market.

With the release of Hi-MO N, LONGi's portfolio now includes the "Hi-MO N", "Hi-MO 5" and "Hi-MO 4" product families: Hi-MO 4 is suited in mountainous regions and areas where handling of modules can be difficult. Hi-MO 5 is the hit product for ultra-large power plants. Hi-MO N is most suited in applications on surfaces with high reflections, high temperature, limited land and high labor costs.

