The 50 MW Highview Enlasa project will be located in Diego de Almagro, in Chile's Atacama Region.From pv magazine Latam Highview Enlasa, a joint venture between Highview Power, a UK-based provider of long-term energy storage solutions, and Chilean energy company Enlasa, is planning to invest $150 million in a liquid air storage project to be developed in Diego de Almagro, in Chile's northern region of Atacama. The 50 MW facility, which is currently in the pre-feasibility engineering development phase, will be able to provide 10 hours of storage. This project is scheduled to enter into environmental ...

